The Mother Of Ceaser Emanuel’s Daughter Retains Attorney Following Defamation Case Amid Child Abuse Allegations
The saga continues! Roommates, the mother of Ceaser Emanuel’s daughter, Crystal Torres, has retained an attorney to represent her after Ceaser and his lawyer had a press release regarding the alleged defamation lawsuit against her. Crystal shared a letter from her attorney, who is speaking out against the statements made at the press conference. Her attorney claims the statements were in direct violation of a current family court judgement.theshaderoom.com