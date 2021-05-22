Charles Barkley Gifted $1,000 To Every Employee Working In His Hometown’s School District
Charles Barkley has been quietly taking care of the people in his hometown for about 30 years! The former NBA player and sports analyst was born and raised about 10 miles outside of Birmingham, Alabama in a town called Leeds. Earlier this week, the town’s school district took to their Facebook page to give Charles his deserved flowers. Most recently, he reportedly gifted $1,000 to every single school employee in Leeds. That’s over 200 employees and more than $200,000, according to the state.theshaderoom.com