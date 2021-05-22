Hochman: The Blues are bruised, but Colorado is just that good
The Blues entered this season thinking Cup. With all the kicks to the groin, they could’ve used one. The team’s leader in points ended up in COVID protocol right before the playoffs. This after a regular season with the second-most man games lost among all the teams — and a few of those players out for the year. Then in Game 3, the Blues were forced to play without two regular defensemen, a devastating blow due to two devastating blows. In Game 2, back in Denver, Tyson Jost elbowed Robert Bortuzzo in the head, knocking out the durable defenseman. And then, disgustingly, Nazem Kadri illegally hit Justin Faulk, arguably St. Louis’ finest defenseman.www.stltoday.com