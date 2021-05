Some players have reported issues with Apex Watson's abilities following the launch of Season 9 in Apex Legends on May 4. This isn't the first time a legend has faced some unnecessary changes in their core code. The unintended power-down comes right off the heels of a similar issue featuring Bangalore and Caustic and the results of a shift in how the game handles smoke particles. Unfortunately, while those have since been resolved, it seems the team cannot escape the nerf-web just yet with Legacy.