Middle East

Panel Discussion: Israeli Intelligence Colludes with Facebook, Google to Censor Palestinian Voices

By Mnar Muhawesh Adley
mintpressnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing assault on Palestine has captured the world’s attention. The latest violence was sparked by an attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli security forces, resulting in over 300 casualties, as Muslims had gathered to celebrate Ramadan in the region’s holiest place of worship. Outside, far-right groups cheered as the mosque was damaged, and launched pogroms against non-Jews inside Israel.

www.mintpressnews.com
Related
PoliticsMedia Matters

Right-wing media manipulate the facts to downplay Sheikh Jarrah evictions of Palestinian families

Right-wing media figures are misleading audiences about the facts to downplay the attempted displacement of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah by the Israeli government, one of the flashpoints that preceded the recent violent conflict in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel. Some are dismissing the evictions as a mere landlord-tenant dispute, while others are claiming that the homes rightly belong to Israeli families while omitting the larger context.
Middle Easteastcountymagazine.org

THE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN WAR: A PERSONAL REFLECTION

It’s painful to watch. I imagine every other Jew and every Arab feels exactly the same way. I’ve long held to the theory, probably just a fantasy, that Jews and Palestinians are cousins many, many generations removed. I believe in my heart that we once were of the same family, practicing similar, if not the same, religions in the ancient land of Israel.
Middle EastVoice of America

Israeli and Palestinian continue clashes

Israel and Hamas exchanged fire for a second day, ignited by unrest in Jerusalem. Israel also launched more airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander. Militants fired more than 250 missiles at Israel, killing two women, the first Israeli casualties in the current violence. At least 28 Palestinians, including nine children, have been reported killed in Gaza.
ReligionCatholic News

UPDATE: As Israeli-Palestinian violence escalates, Christian leaders voice concern

JERUSALEM (CNS) — Christian leaders in the Holy Land expressed deep concern over growing Israeli-Palestinian violence, as the two sides clashed in Jerusalem and Israel launched airstrikes into Gaza, responding to rocket attacks. “The violent events raging in occupied Palestine, which are still increasing in intensity daily, are nothing but...
Middle Eastiowapublicradio.org

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates

Israel unleashed new deadly airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Jerusalem. The escalation was sparked by weeks of tensions. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
AdvocacyNPR

Palestinian Activist Discusses Israel Unrest

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Palestinian activist Rami Younis about the unrest in Israel and the city of Lod, and the causes of the current violence there.
Middle EastNPR

Updates On Unrest Between Israelis And Palestinians

The U.N. Security Council is going to meet later today on the conflict. Mediators, including from the U.S., are trying to end the hostilities. But late Saturday, in a televised address, Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel is, quote, "still in the midst of this operation. It is still not over. And this operation will continue as long as necessary." For the latest now, we turn to someone who has covered this conflict for a very long time. CNN's Ben Wedeman is in Jerusalem. Welcome.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israeli Appeasement/Palestinian Violence

Rarely do politicians have the opportunity to test the implications of their policy within a day. In Israel, the land of miracles, such an opportunity occurred on May 9-10, when the Israeli government and its more than willing officialdom decided on Jerusalem Day to follow in the footsteps of the 1930s British PM Neville Chamberlain: total appeasement of an implacable enemy.
Worldwtaq.com

Reactions to Israeli-Palestinian fighting

LONDON (Reuters) – U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:. Guterres’ spokesman said the secretary-general was saddened by “the increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli air strikes in Gaza and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza. “Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of...
Middle Eastbcfocus.com

Israeli forces attack Al Aqsa compound: East Jerusalem becomes battleground between Israelis and Palestinians, know why Sheikh Jarrah under discussion – Al Aqsa mosque becomes battleground between Palestinians in Israel know Sheikh Jarrah

Since Sunday evening in East Jerusalem, there has been a lot of heckling between the Israeli security forces and the Palestinians. Israeli authorities fired tear gas shells and “stun grenades” during this period. Meanwhile, Palestinian protesters threw stones at the police. Israeli police said stones were thrown on a road near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At the same time, Palestinians say that in this holy month of Ramadan, “stun grenades” were fired at the premises of the mosque, injuring more than 70 people. On Monday, Israeli security personnel entered the Al Aqsa Mosque and fired rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at Palestinians on the 28th day of Ramadan, according to Aljazeera’s report. Not only that, Israeli helicopters were also seen hovering over the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. Let’s know the whole story….
Proteststrtworld.com

Multiple 'lynch' mob attacks in Israel’s Palestinian-Jewish cities

Coinciding with Israel's assault on Gaza, violence is surging between Palestinians and Jews inside Israel, local media reports have showed. On Wednesday night, Israeli far-right groups took to the streets across the country, clashing with security forces and Palestinians. Police said they had responded to violent incidents in multiple towns,...
Middle EastWXYZ

Inside the Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

The fighting is the most intense since a 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, but efforts to halt it have so far stalled. Egyptian mediators are trying to negotiate a cease-fire, but the U.S. has stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the hostilities and Israel has so far vowed to press on.
Middle EastTimes Daily

The Latest: Germany voices support for Israel, Palestinians

BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister says his flying visit to the Mideast is intended as a show of solidarity with Israeli and Palestinian civilians suffering from the latest eruption of conflict, and part an effort to push for a cease-fire and resumption of peace talks. Support local journalism reporting on...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Big Tech’s complicity in censoring Palestinians

Since attacks on residents and activists by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah began, countless Palestinians have slammed social media companies for shutting down their personal accounts and censoring content they shared. Social media users from the ground and around the world have...
Middle EastBBC

Israel: Jewish and Arab mobs spread violence

A man is pulled from his car by an angry mob and severely beaten near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. As he lies motionless on the ground he is hit repeatedly in the head. The crowd eventually leaves him lying in the middle of the road. In Acre, a...
Middle EastPosted by
The Intercept

In Israel’s Mixed Jewish-Palestinian Towns, Old Frustrations Boil Into Violence

Several mixed towns in Israel looked like war zones over the past two weeks. In these communities, such as my hometown, Akka, Jewish Israelis and Palestinians like me live near each other. Recently, small numbers of young Palestinians, enraged by Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and plans to evict Palestinian families from their Sheikh Jarrah homes, clashed with police and attacked local businesses. Hundreds of other Palestinians, myself included, attempted to calm the situation down.