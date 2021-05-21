Panel Discussion: Israeli Intelligence Colludes with Facebook, Google to Censor Palestinian Voices

Since Sunday evening in East Jerusalem, there has been a lot of heckling between the Israeli security forces and the Palestinians. Israeli authorities fired tear gas shells and “stun grenades” during this period. Meanwhile, Palestinian protesters threw stones at the police. Israeli police said stones were thrown on a road near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At the same time, Palestinians say that in this holy month of Ramadan, “stun grenades” were fired at the premises of the mosque, injuring more than 70 people. On Monday, Israeli security personnel entered the Al Aqsa Mosque and fired rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at Palestinians on the 28th day of Ramadan, according to Aljazeera’s report. Not only that, Israeli helicopters were also seen hovering over the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. Let’s know the whole story….