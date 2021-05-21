Review: ‘Blast Beat’

Dirty cops and dark justice highlight this promising relaunch of the definitive horror franchise of the post-9/11 era. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is the best Saw sequel since Saw VI, and Saw VI is the best Saw film. I'm pretty fond of the franchise, and its hilariously interconnected continuity and bemusingly straight-faced sincerity paved the way for the MCU and The Fast Saga. The first date with my eventual wife was the opening night of Saw II, her choice, and we'd spend the next five years celebrating the occasion by seeing the next Saw on opening night. Ironically, I have never liked James Wan and Leigh Whannell's original Saw, feeling each time it was played like a rough first draft. If you only care for the first film and think the sequels are primarily disposable, you may indeed feel that Spiral is the best Saw since the first Saw.