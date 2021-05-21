Review: ‘Blast Beat’
If you know who the Arias brothers are, chances are you’ve grown up with them. Moises, the oldest, got his start on Hannah Montana and Nacho Libre before eventually graduating into independent films like The Kings of Summer, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and last year’s King of Staten Island. His younger brother Mateo also got his start in a Disney Channel show, Kicking It before moving on to the summer sex comedy Good Kids. Now the Arias brothers are teaming up with director and co-writer Esteban Arango on Blast Beat, a very different coming of age film than what we are used to seeing them in.punchdrunkcritics.com