Review: ‘In The Heights’

There’s an uncontainable joy that’s threatening to burst out of most Latinxs when they hear someone shout ¿bendición? in a movie. Even more so when it happens in a movie like “In the Heights,” one of the biggest Hollywood productions in recent years to feature Latinxs front and center in a refreshing way. The truth is, not all Latinxs can sing or dance like the characters in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of this Broadway darling. Still, the vibrant singing and dancing aren’t what makes this musical so special, even though Puerto Ricans can be known for their incredible ability to move their bodies to just about any sound. “In the Heights” pulls off the impossible as it accurately represents the Dominican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, and many other Latin diasporas in the United States.