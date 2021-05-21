Review: ‘In The Heights’
When the credits rolled on Jon M. Chu’s joyous, colorful, pulse-pounding, and hopeful In the Heights, all I could think of was how badly I wanted them to restart the film. Let me sit there and luxuriate in its cultural pride, its celebration of the Latinx experience, and oh yeah, the amazing, stomping music and dance numbers. The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway hit couldn’t come at a better time, and absolutely must be seen in a theater.punchdrunkcritics.com