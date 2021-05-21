The Hardest That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Batwoman fans have had a lot of reasons to be excited for the remainder of Season 2 — the ongoing journey of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) coming into her own as Batwoman, the recent return of Kate Kane (Wallis Day) as a brainwashed pawn of Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge), and a number of storylines involving the series' other cast members. This week's installment of The CW's series was definitely no exception, with the promise of the live-action debut of both Arthur Brown/Cluemaster (Rick Miller) and Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan), the latter of whom has donned several heroic mantles in the pages of DC Comics. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "I'll Give You a Clue." Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 13 of Batwoman, "I'll Give You a Clue", below! Only look if you want to know!