The Hardest That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Quiz You’ll Ever Take

This May 20, 2021 we woke up to the sad news that Kentaro Miura, the author of the popular manga Berserk, has died. His work began to be published in 1989 and until the present year 2021 he managed to release up to forty volumes that will go down in history as one of the best manganime sagas of genus seinen. Berserk It has influenced a multitude of authors of literature, cinema and video games and therefore it is as good a time as any other to discover this saga or to remember it, either on paper or on the screen. Below we help you to do the latter by referring to the instructions to be able to watch the Berserk anime online and legally. Of course, there are a number of nuances that we have to take into account. We tell you.