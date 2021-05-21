newsbreak-logo
GOP pans $1.7T infrastructure counteroffer

By LISA MASCARO, JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Democrat-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Prospects for an ambitious infrastructure deal were thrown into serious doubt late Friday after the White House reduced President Joe Biden's sweeping proposal to $1.7 trillion but Republican senators rejected the compromise as disappointing, saying "vast differences" remain. While talks have not collapsed, the downbeat assessment is certain...

