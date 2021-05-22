LTE: Government shouldn't subsidize journalism

The past 12 months have been a dizzying ride for cryptocurrency. With coin prices enjoying a meteoric price rise, the press, major investors and governments alike have begun to include cryptocurrencies in their daily parlance. New York state granted PayPal a license to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions, meaning the payments giant’s more than 300 million users are able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency. This came after its competitor Square generated substantial revenue after doing the same thing in 2018, as well as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)’s announcement that U.S. banks may custody cryptocurrency assets on behalf of customers. Since then, there have also been rumblings that the OCC may soon prohibit banks from discriminating against business customers in “legal but disfavored” industries such as cryptocurrency. More recently, and most notably, Kraken became the first U.S.-based exchange to charter a bank.