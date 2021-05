GULFPORT, Miss. – Texas Southern's SWAC Tournament run ended earlier than expected as they fell 6-5 to Alcorn State Thursday morning at the Gulfport Sports Complex. Alcorn State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the third before TSU would get a run back in the bottom frame as Paige Jackson's sacrifice fly scored Crimson Davis. Alcorn State would push its lead to 4-1 in the fifth after a solo homer but TSU closed the gap to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth after a two-RBI double by Tevanae Tate. Tate attempted to round third but was thrown out on the slide attempt as TSU flied out to center to end the inning.