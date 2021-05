Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Game 1 5/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Kansas City Royals will play the first game of their two-game series against the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL, on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 3:10 PM (EDT). The Royals are coming off a series against the Tigers this week. The Royals lost another game on Thursday, this time by one run, after losing the first two. Kansas City is on a losing streak of late, after dropping their first two games against the Tigers, 8-7 on Tuesday and 4-2 on Wednesday. Kansas City is 3rd at 16-20 in the AL Central Division.