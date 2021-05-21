newsbreak-logo
Chicago Fire FC Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Seattle Sounders FC

By Official Site of the Fire
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (May 21, 2021) – Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired $50,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Seattle Sounders FC. In exchange, Sounders FC will receive the No. 1 spot in the MLS Waiver Order. The Waiver Order is determined by points per game...

