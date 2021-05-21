Twitch creates a hot tub category because you all won’t stop being babies about it
Apparently, the only thing that makes a gamer angrier than a woman in a revealing outfit being removed from a game is a woman in a revealing outfit streaming on Twitch. Yes, the hypothetical Thomas Gamer, Twitch Streamer has spent the last few months complaining about women in bikinis getting more views than his Call of Duty streams, and Twitch has finally responded to this exhausting controversy by essentially saying ‘no, you idiots, we’re not banning anyone for being hot’.www.pcgamesn.com