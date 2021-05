The kindergarten students at Champaign’s South Side Elementary who are learning remotely this year have never set foot in their classrooms, and that means many of the them have likely never met each other in person. That’s why each day, Lisa Roundtree and her two fellow kindergarten teachers, Anna Blacker and Kaley Poll, begin their classes in one large Zoom session, so the students can familiarize themselves with each other, even if they can’t see each other in person.