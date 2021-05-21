newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

National Security Council Member Talks U.S. Role In Israel And Middle East

NPR
 5 days ago

There are two big differences between now and the last time there was a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Back in 2014, there were still some remnants of the Middle East peace process to fall back on. Now, there's barely any contacts between the two sides. Also different this time, violence on the streets of Israeli cities, with Jewish and Arab citizens fighting each other. This is what the Biden administration faces in its first big test in dealing with a decades-old conflict. Brett McGurk of the National Security Council is here to talk more about that. Welcome to the program.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#The Middle East#Middle East Peace Process#State Security#Hamas#Jewish#Iron Dome#Egyptians#Israelis#Democrats#Npr#Inc#White House#Palestinian Authority#U S Military Support#Security Assistance#Arab Citizens#Prime Minister Netanyahu#Israeli Cities#Secretary Kerry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Gaza conflict brings Sisi in from the cold

The conflict in Gaza gave Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a leading regional role and made him a key partner for the Biden administration in the region. Why it matters: While Sisi was Donald Trump's "favorite dictator," President Biden signaled during the campaign that he would push strongmen like Sisi on human rights, and the new administration hardly engaged with Egypt after taking office.
POTUSabc11.com

US will make 'significant contributions' to rebuilding Gaza, Blinken says

JERUSALEM -- The United States will make "significant contributions" to rebuild Gaza and reopen its consulate in Jerusalem following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the first day of his first official visit to the region. Blinken, speaking alongside Israeli Prime...
Foreign PolicyYNET News

How split is the Democratic party over Israel?

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to extinguish a fire that threatens to incinerate the bipartisan nature of the American-Israeli relationship in the wake of the latest conflict in Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift....
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Pledges New Aid for Palestinians After Gaza Bombardment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US would provide $75 million in additional assistance to Palestinians following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Blinken announced the new aid from Ramallah in the West Bank during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “The United...
U.S. Politicswabcradio.com

Secretary Blinken Announces US Will Reopen Jerusalem Consulate

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem during a visit to the region in support of the Gaza cease-fire on Tuesday. The move restores ties with Palestinians that were downgraded by the Trump administration. The consulate was an...
POTUSNew York Post

Blinken: Biden will push $75M in Palestinian aid, reopen Jerusalem consulate

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that the Biden administration would seek an additional $75 million in assistance for the Palestinians during a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken met with Abbas in the West Bank hours after he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
U.S. Politicscampuslately.com

The United States helps Gaza, but not Hamas

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who also wants peace talks, said the United States would work to help solve the “grave humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip, while ensuring that the area did not get help from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which is ruled by Gaza. Help reinforce the ceasefire.
U.S. Politics104.1 WIKY

Blinken says U.S. consulting with Israel over Iran nuclear talks

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised on Tuesday continued close consultation with Israel about any potential U.S. return to a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. After talks with Blinken in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped Washington would not sign back on...
U.S. PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Thomas L. Friedman: How the Mideast conflict is blowing up the region, the Democratic Party and every synagogue in America

Lord knows, I sympathize with President Joe Biden’s desire to avoid getting dragged into mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas made something crystal clear to me: Unless we preserve at least the potential of a two-state solution, the one-state reality that would emerge in its place won’t just blow up Israel, the West Bank and Gaza; it could very well blow up the Democratic Party and every Jewish organization and synagogue in America.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Blinken Lands in Israel, Will Meet Netanyahu, Abbas, Ashkenazi, Lapid to Discuss Hamas, Iran

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived on his first official visit to Israel Tuesday and was received at Ben Gurion airport by his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. Blinken’s visit will include a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by an extended meeting with Netanyahu, Ashkenazi, and other officials. Later there will be a separate meeting between Blinken and Ashkenazi, as well as an extended meeting of the two countries’ professional teams that will include Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Ardan.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Senior Hamas Leader Says on British TV: Israel Has No Right to Exist

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar told Britain’s Sky News on Monday that Hamas is open to talking with U.S. President Joe Biden. “Why not? Mr. Biden, yes, he is supporting Israel, but I think we have a mission as Palestinian people to speak to him frankly,” he told host Mark Stone.
Worldfloridanewstimes.com

Blinken, Israel on a Middle East tour to support the Gaza ceasefire

Jerusalem – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed at supporting the Gaza ceasefire. He will face the same obstacles that have hampered the broader peace process for more than a decade, including the hawkish Israeli leader, the division of Palestine, and the deep-seated tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its sanctuaries.
POTUSNew York Post

Antony Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel at Netanyahu meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he also said the administration will work to develop “assistance and investment” for Palestinians. It was the first meeting between the two since last week’s cease-fire brokered...