Rory McIlroy has won for the first time in 19 months and Garrick Higgo has claimed his second title in three weeks. Steve Rawlings looks back at their victories here... "Back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 had seen Rory ease clear of the rest and as he stood on the 18th tee with a two-stroke lead, victory looked assured. Winning is never easy though and the Irishman gave us one last dramatic twist."