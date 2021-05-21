newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Wants A 'Stable, Predictable' Relationship With Russia. That's Complicated

NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden wants to ease tensions with Russia, so he's getting ready for a summit with President Vladimir Putin. That's one reason his top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was meeting with his counterpart this week, laying the groundwork. Here in Washington, there is tension over Biden's Russia policy. White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez has more.

www.npr.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden#President Putin#Kremlin#State Department#The White House#Twitter#Anti Ukrainian#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc#Russia Policy#Russia Issues#President Joe Biden#Relationship#President Vladimir Putin#Tensions#Hawkish Views#Sort#Soundbite#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden and Putin to Have Summit in Geneva Soon, Swiss Daily Says

ZURICH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Switzerland for their first summit, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Monday, citing "reliable sources". An advance U.S. mission has already arrived in Geneva for that purpose, the newspaper added. Plane spotters reported on Twitter seeing an...
EuropeUS News and World Report

Russia Exploits Ryanair Flight Fallout While Claiming Ignorance About Journalist’s Arrest

The Kremlin on Monday said it had no information about Belarus' decision to force the landing of a Ryanair flight and arrest a dissident journalist on board, or of any Russian involvement – a claim that former U.S. officials and local analysts say is impossible given Moscow's uniquely close ties with the former Soviet state and the brazen nature of the operation.
U.S. PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Blinken, Lavrov first meet since Biden won

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized areas where they could work together for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Wednesday. The two officials have stark differences but they...
U.S. PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Arctic Prelude to a ‘Stabilization’ Summit

The meeting between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik, Iceland, last week (May 19), was not supposed to resolve any disagreements, but it did clarify them (see EDM, May 20). Primarily, their extensive conversation was ostensibly focused on preparing the agenda for the summit proposed by President Joseph Biden but not as yet confirmed by President Vladimir Putin (Nezavisimaya Gazeta, May 20). The two foreign policy chiefs did not hold a joint media appearance after the meeting, but Lavrov did his diplomatic best to emphasize the “constructive” character of the talks, while the State Department presented a long list of contentious issues (Kommersant, May 20). The summit is provisionally scheduled for mid-June, when Biden will travel to Europe for the G7 event and the meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) heads of state and government. Putin might feel excluded from these crucial deliberations, but the main reservation is that he still prefers to hold meetings in the virtual format, from the safety of his residences (Kommersant, May 22).
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Merkel Flips Off Biden's Protest -- to Buy Putin's Gas

When the U.S. created NATO, a primary purpose of the alliance was to serve as a western wall to defend Germany against the 400,000 Russian troops on the eastern side of the Elbe River. Seventy years later, Germany has decided to double its dependence on Vladimir Putin's Russia for the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheWeek

Biden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in June

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are working toward holding their first presidential summit in Geneva in June, during Biden's first trip abroad as president, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, to prepare for a potential summit, and the White House and Kremlin are eyeing June 15-16. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Putin is generally inclined to accept Biden's invitation, Politico reports.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How inflation fears are complicating Biden’s political future

If you’re old enough to be eligible for AARP membership, you probably remember that in the late 1970s, inflation was a monster rampaging across the land, reaching double digits and robbing everyone of the fruits of their labor. But if you’re a millennial or younger, inflation is something out of history that you’ve never seen for yourself; for the past 30 years, it has remained largely under control, never getting anywhere near what it was in those bad old days.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Putin, Biden, Headed For Showdown Over Belarus Ryanair Diversion

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set for a potential showdown during a scheduled summit next month, as rising tensions between the countries were amplified with Belarus' aggressive move Monday to divert a Ryanair flight in order to offload a dissident journalist. Biden said Sunday's diversion...
Presidential Electionbcfocus.com

Communist Vladimir Putin: Twitter storm on Ted Cruz against Vladimir Putin as a communist: Ted Cruise communicated to Wladimir Putin on Twitter

US Senator Ted Cruz caused a ruckus by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a communist. NBC TV presenter Brian Williams has dubbed it the ‘Kremlin Cruise’. Ted described Putin as a KGB-backed communist in a tweet. The #KremlinCruz trend on Twitter following Williams’ provocation. At the same time, Ted described...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House

President Biden will welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on Friday, making him the second foreign leader to visit the United States after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came last month and underscoring the importance of Asia to the administration’s foreign policy. Vice President Harris met...