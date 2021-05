Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.