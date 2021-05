The new “highly transmissible” Covid variant that first emerged in India and is now spreading in many other countries including Britain is less likely to be capable of evading vaccines, said the UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty.Variant B.1.617.2, which was classified as a “variant of concern” in the UK last week, is likely to be contributing to a spike in cases in the UK, Public Health England experts say."Our view is that this is a highly transmissible variant... (but) at this point in time, our view is it is less likely to be able to escape vaccination than some...