newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metal Snubs: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 10 Worst Omissions

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has a long way to go with its heavy metal inductees. Exclude proto-metal luminaries like Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, and the Rock Hall has inducted only two proper metal acts in its nearly-40-year history: Black Sabbath and Metallica. New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Judas Priest and Iron Maiden were nominated but passed over in recent years, while thrash-metal progenitors like Slayer and Megadeth have never even gotten a nod. Meanwhile, glam-metal titans Motley Crue claim they've been blackballed from the institution.

103gbfrocks.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Black Metal#Zeppelin#Metal Artists#Heavy Metal#70s Speed Kings#Frehley#Motley Crue#Glam Metal Titans#Worthy Additions#Thrash Metal Progenitors#Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Paul Di’Anno Thinks Iron Maiden Were Right to Get Rid of Him

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, while reflecting on his tenure in the band, has said that he thinks they made the right decision to kick him out in 1981. After joining the ranks of Iron Maiden in 1978 as the replacement for Dennis Wilcock, Maiden's identity truly began to take shape. One year later, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal mavens released their influential three-track demo, The Soundhouse Tapes as buzz around the band, who melded a punk attitude with the burgeoning metal scene, continued to grow.
Celebritieswrif.com

FLASHBACK: Bob Seger’s Rock Hall Induction

Bob Seger celebrates his birthday today (May 6), and he, along with many other inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is among a list of performers whose induction was long overdue. Seger was inducted as part of the Rock Hall’s 2004 induction class, even though he was...
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

The Band Too Satanic for Record Labels When Black Sabbath Weren’t

Coven were among the earliest occult rock bands in America, fanning the flames for the eventual Satanic movement that would overtake heavy metal lyricism and imagery. According to frontwoman Jinx Dawson, the pioneering band was too Satanic for record labels around the same time Black Sabbath began their ascent. Formed...
Electionswmmr.com

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: A Voter Explains Their Ballot

The votes are all in, and on Wednesday (May 12), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce the 2021 inductees, which means it’ll be time to argue about who should’ve gotten in, who shouldn’t have, and who should be on the ballot in 2022. We asked a Hall...
Musicmetalcastle.net

Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden 2021 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Results Revealed

2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction fan vote has been concluded. Iron Maiden took fourth place while the rock band Foo Fighters was taking fifth. Although they spent over 46 years in music and received countless successes, Iron Maiden is a band that was not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters was also the band that deserves to be inducted into Rock Hall by fans.
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go's Selected for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go's were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters,...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces this year’s inductees on SiriusXM VOLUME

It’s official: The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced on SiriusXM VOLUME (Ch. 109). The highly anticipated announcement — shared on air by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation CEO and President Joel Peresman alongside Feedback hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski — celebrates the most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization, marking the ceremony’s 36th year. Stay tuned to VOLUME throughout the day to hear full coverage and commentary about this year’s class.
Rock Musicgearjunkies.com

Kraftwerk exceptional addition to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kraftwerk is a notable addition to the U.S. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Not only because their wall-to-wall synthesizer rhythms and robotic melodies sound completely different from the other laureates, from the sensitive ballads of Carole King to the guitars of Foo Fighters. But mainly because the German group is only the second artist not from the English-speaking world.
MusicPosted by
CBS News

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Go-Go's elected to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on first try

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go's were elected Wednesday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame their first time on the ballot, leading a class that also includes Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren. Each will be honored during an induction ceremony in Cleveland on October 30 before what organizers hope is a full house of fans enjoying live music again.
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Rock Hall President Comments on Iron Maiden + Judas Priest Not Being Inducted

The lack of metal bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been a talking point for years, and it's all the more noticeable the last two years as two of the genre's most iconic and influential acts — Iron Maiden and Judas Priest — have been nominated but ultimately not inducted. Addressing that very topic, Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris shared his thoughts on the Rock Hall's lack of metal in a chat with Audacy host Ryan Castle (seen below).
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Carole King on Entering the Rock & Roll Hall Fame for the Second Time: ‘It’s a Pinnacle’

Back in 1990, Carole King entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer along with her former husband and songwriting partner, Gerry Goffin. It’s taken 31 years, but she’ll finally join the Hall of Fame this year as a performer. She’s not only the third double female inductee after Stevie Nicks in 2019 and Tina Turner this year, but the first woman to join as both a performer and non-performer.
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls Snubbed for 2021 Rock Hall

For metal fans, here we are again! Iron Maiden have been left out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, following a year in which Judas Priest were left out of the Rock Hall for the second time. But Iron Maiden are just one of the acts who ultimately did not make the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when the final induction class was announced Wednesday (May 12). Rage Against the Machine and New York Dolls were also among the acts still waiting to hear their name called.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Myles Kennedy Covers Black Sabbath's 'Mob Rules' on Slide Guitar

Myles Kennedy has served up a cover of Black Sabbath's "The Mob Rules" in a way you've certainly never heard it before, unless you, too, have played a slide guitar version of the iconic Ronnie James Dio-fronted metal classic. It was only last October that the multi-instrumentalist and singer delivered...