BRUCETON MILLS — Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates Inc. has announced that a new location will open in Bruceton Mills in June. The intent is to provide close access for current and new patients in Preston County. The new location will be 198 Morgantown St. The practice has been serving patients in the area for more than 40 years, and the new office will be added to current locations in Bridgeport and Morgantown.