Visitors to Cheyenne parks and other city-owned properties may notice Emerald Ash Borer [EAB] traps in trees over the next few days. The traps are green and consist of ascending funnels with a collection cup at the bottom [see above photo]. They are being placed by the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division in conjunction with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service [APHIS] and Wyoming State Forestry.