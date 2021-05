In a division that had three playoff teams in 2021, the AFC North is a reflection of the emerging divisional depth and balance in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns all made it to the playoffs while the Cincinnati Bengals only won 4 games. Although the Bengals were the weak link in the division this past season, they are led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. They may not of made any noise last year but they are set up to be somewhat competitive this season. Let’s see how the NFL draft has reshaped this division.