YCA Week Three: Competition, Crushes and Crushing Realisations
Hello, hello, hello! Yes, the column’s a little late this week, but let’s not act like your supo work wasn’t too- we’re all in this together. It’s been… a week for your aunts, as I’m sure it has been for you. Just as everything’s starting to open up again and life appears to be returning to, dare I say it, normal, exams are running wild, ruining lives. Okay, that was dramatic. Exams are acting as a major inconvenience to the diems we want to be carpe-ing, given our locking up and barring from major social activities thus far—enough philosophizing. Let’s talk about what your aunts have been up to, shall we?thetab.com