12 notable alumni who prove that you don’t need a 2.1/1st to be successful

There may have been signs of the beginning of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral when the estranged brothers were spotted talking as they walked together after the service, but according to royal sources, there's another relationship that's in an even more precarious position for Harry. Palace insiders say the prince's badly damaged relationship with Prince Charles could dash any hope of a future official role for the Duke of Sussex within the family and could ultimately result in the royals severing ties with the Sussexes for good.