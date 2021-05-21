‘The Young And The Restless’ Next Week Spoilers: Winters Family Honors The Beloved Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) – Remember The Late Actor On May 28th

It’s hard to believe that it has already been more than two years since Kristoff St. John passed away. In the months following his death, “The Young and the Restless” celebrated his life through a tribute episode dedicated to the late actor and his popular character, Neil Ellis Winters. Now the soap will do it again next week when they celebrate the character’s life experiences from the more than three decades he spent in Genoa City, which will include flashbacks scenes of St. John’s time on the show.