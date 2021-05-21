‘The Young And The Restless’ Next Week Spoilers: Winters Family Honors The Beloved Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) – Remember The Late Actor On May 28th
‘The Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that next week the show will be remembering the late Kristoff St. John who played the beloved character Neil Winters. In an Instagram post made from the official ‘The Young and the Restless’ page, they announced that on May 28th there would be a special episode remembering Kristoff St. John.dailysoapdish.com