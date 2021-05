Truly, does red carpet szn even exist without Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest trolling around asking celebrities the world's most awkward questions? These two have been gracing us with their presence for over 20 years on E!’s Live From the Red Carpet whether we've wanted them to or not. But times are changing, as Giuliana just announced that she's following in Ryan's footsteps and leaving her signature role, writing in part, "After 20 fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes. ⁣"