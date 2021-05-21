150 Years After Lucy Walker Climbed the Matterhorn, Women Are Taking up the “Peak Challenge”

Continuous snow started on our way up to the ridge at around 4700 ft. The entire headwall was an icy crust with about 5 inches of fresh snow on top. The bergschrund is passable and will probably still be in for about two more weeks. Signs of various slides from the day before we went for the summit push were visible. Timing our summit push and returning to the base of the headwall before sun will fully hit it (Noon) were a must. Glacier travel (to get to the base of the Headwall) was straight forward.