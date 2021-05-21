150 Years After Lucy Walker Climbed the Matterhorn, Women Are Taking up the “Peak Challenge”
Home > Destinations > Europe > Switzerland > History • Outdoors. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the first woman to climb the Matterhorn. Many great female rivalries throughout history inspire, motivate, and encourage women to push themselves harder and further in their aspirations. One of those rivalries, and perhaps one of the most important in female sporting history and gender recognition, is the one between American socialite and mountaineer Meta Brevoort and British Alpinist, Lucy Walker, competing to be the first female to successfully climb a 4,000-meter (14,692-foot) summit–a feat terrifying difficult for even the fittest athlete looking to conquer one of God’s natural wonders. Especially back in the days when cable cars did not exist and women were chained to wearing skirts.www.fodors.com