Deborah Snyder recently addressed HBO Max not sharing the official viewership numbers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut turned out to be one of the best-received films in his DC run, but despite the positive reception, we never got official word from HBO Max on how well it performed on the service. We have gotten the numbers for Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, but Warner Bros. remains silent on how the Snyder Cut did. Deborah Snyder recently addressed the lack of official numbers from HBO Max in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: