newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

NPR Analysis Finds Growing Vaccine Divide Between Urban And Rural America

Chicago Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Americans in blue states are getting vaccinated at higher rates than those in red ones. But that gap obscures another growing divide in America’s vaccine campaign — the divide within states between rural and urban areas. An NPR analysis of county-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that divide exists across age groups in almost every state. NPR’s Austin Fast explains why.

www.wbez.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Urban Areas#Rural Areas#Health Data#Local Disease#Americans#Npr S Austin Fast#Disease Control#Gap#Age Groups#Public Health Officials#County Level Data#Progress#Herd Immunity#Member Station Wlrn#Blue States#Campaign#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Related
Granville County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

CDC report highlights rural-urban split in vaccine uptake

HENDERSON — Like their counterparts in much of the country, rural counties in North Carolina were slower than urban ones in the winter and spring to get COVID-19 vaccinations into the arms of their residents, a new report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says. That trend was...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

The U.S. could avoid a new surge of COVID-19 soon if this happens

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief infectious disease expert, recently said the U.S. could avoid another major surge if COVID-19 vaccination numbers reach the 70% level. Fauci told The Washington Post that the U.S. should aim to hit President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of Americans at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthCourthouse News Service

Covid-19 Vaccination Rates Lag Nearly 20% in Rural America

(CN) — Researchers announced an astonishing gap Tuesday between the number of adults vaccinated against Covid-19 in rural counties as compared with their urban counterparts. Collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the data on vaccinated people aged 18 and older in 49 states and Washington, D.C., shows that 39% of adults in rural counties were vaccinated as of April 10, compared with about 46% of adults in urban counties. CDC officials said those trends held true around the country, including throughout various age groups and across genders.
PharmaceuticalsVox

Vaccine passports can liberate America

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can shed their masks, there are obvious questions: How do you verify that people are vaccinated? Especially in situations in which some people can’t get vaccinated, including young children, or may remain vulnerable after, like some immunocompromised people, how can we guarantee they’re safe from the unmasked as mandates disappear?
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Land grants, extension to teach rural America about vaccines

The USDA says that land-grant universities and the Cooperative Extension System will step up educational efforts to improve COVID vaccine confidence in rural America. The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control says that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks for most outdoor and indoor activities. The...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

60% of Americans set to have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Biden says

President Joe Biden said Monday that 60% of Americans are set to have received at least one shot of their COVID-19 vaccine dose this week. The milestone comes as COVID-19 deaths in the country have hit their lowest level in 10 months (https://www.fox26houston.com/news/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-lowest-level-in-10-months) and as the country inches closer to Biden’s target of 70% of American adults to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 160 million fully vaccinated, by the Fourth of July.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Joe Biden Says Vaccine Hesitancy is Bunch of Malarkey: ‘I’ve Never Believed’ Large Chunk of People Would Refuse

President Joe Biden outed himself as a vaccine skepticism skeptic, telling Lawrence O’Donnell that he “never believed” that “there would be any large percentage of Americans who would not get the vaccine.”. During an interview for Wednesday night’s broadcast of Vaccinating America: An MSNBC Town Hall, O’Donnell asked the president...
U.S. Politicsnorthcoastcitizen.com

Federal changes increase emergency SNAP benefits for many households

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in May. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two important federal changes to the SNAP Emergency Allotments in...
Minoritiestimesexaminer.com

Leftist Racial Agitation Damages and Divides America

Just when you think racial agitators can't get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.
U.S. Politicsbeckershospitalreview.com

Americans favor vaccine mandates over vaccine passports, study shows

Sixty-two percent of American adults said they support federal, state and local governments requiring citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while just 27.5 percent said they supported businesses' use of vaccine passports, according to survey results released May 20 by the COVID States Project. The COVID States Project, a multiuniversity...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

As America Reopens, It Remains Divided On Masks, Israel And More

After the CDC released its latest mask guidelines, it didn’t take long for even some of the most cautionary states to loosen their COVID-related restrictions and mandates. FOX News Anchor Bill Hemmer has been covering the coronavirus crisis since the beginning from New York City, and like the rest of the country, he sees the city once considered the epicenter of the pandemic change dramatically. Hemmer joins the Rundown to discuss why he thinks America has finally turned the corner when it comes to the virus, when we may be truly back to normal and weighs in on the dispute over the House chamber’s Mask mandate.
HealthNPR

FRONTLINE & NPR Investigate "The Healthcare Divide" in America

Tues., May 18, 2021 at 10/9c on PBS and on YouTube. Streaming at 7/6c at pbs.org/frontline & in the PBS Video App. COVID has put a spotlight on disparities in American healthcare and the large urban hospitals hit hard by the pandemic. But many of these "safety net" hospitals, whose...