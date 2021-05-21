NPR Analysis Finds Growing Vaccine Divide Between Urban And Rural America
We know that Americans in blue states are getting vaccinated at higher rates than those in red ones. But that gap obscures another growing divide in America’s vaccine campaign — the divide within states between rural and urban areas. An NPR analysis of county-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that divide exists across age groups in almost every state. NPR’s Austin Fast explains why.www.wbez.org