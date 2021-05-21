newsbreak-logo
AIDS Took Larry Stanton in 1984; His Male Portraits Remain Forever Young and Compelling

By Trenton Straube
POZ
POZ
 2 days ago
We can’t stop gazing at the young men Larry Stanton captured on paper in pencil and oil. The artist, who was known for his colorful portraits, died at age 37 of AIDS-related illness in 1984, early in the epidemic. Like Stanton, many of his subjects had escaped to 1970s Manhattan, where it was safe to be gay. Although many of them contracted HIV and died, their portraits remain and continue to inspire new generations—and new works of art, including a book of poems, a gallery show and an in-the-works documentary.

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

