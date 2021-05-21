newsbreak-logo
Charlottesville, VA

Local church deacon charged with rape, strangulation of girl is granted bond

By Tyler Hammel
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Charlottesville church deacon charged with rape and strangulation of a preteen girl was granted bond at an emotional court hearing Friday. Richard Murray Coe, 34, is charged in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court with four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation, according to court records. The charges are related to events that occurred several years ago.

