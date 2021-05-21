newsbreak-logo
ETBU wins tournament opener 10-2

By Nathan Hague nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Friday morning was the start of the 2021 NCAA Division III Regional Tournament where ETBU’s softball team only needed four-and-a-half innings to come away with a 10-2 win at home over the Eastern Nazarene College. The Tigers are ranked No.7 and own a 31-5 record overall as ENC is now 24-6.

