Díaz-Canel: next referendum will not be on same-sex marriage but on families in Cuba

By OnCuba Staff
oncubanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel defended that the debate and popular consultation to which the new Family Code, which is currently being drawn up in the country, will be subjected, does not mean that only the possibility of same-sex marriage will be brought to a referendum, but rather all “issues concerning families” on the island.

