Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island. Mickelson is the oldest player with a share of the lead after any round of a major since Fred Couples after 36 holes at the 2012 Masters. Mickelson knows there's a long way to go on a hard Ocean Course. But he knows he's playing well and he has a chance. The last of his five major titles came in 2013. Brooks Koepka was one shot behind.