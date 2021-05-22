newsbreak-logo
Kiawah Island, SC

Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island. Mickelson is the oldest player with a share of the lead after any round of a major since Fred Couples after 36 holes at the 2012 Masters. Mickelson knows there's a long way to go on a hard Ocean Course. But he knows he's playing well and he has a chance. The last of his five major titles came in 2013. Brooks Koepka was one shot behind.

FanSided

2021 PGA Championship: Top 10 power rankings at Kiawah Island

The second major of the year is here. It’s the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The resort opened 1974 with five courses designed by separate architechts. Kiawah Island rose to prominence when the Ocean course opened just in time to host the 1991 Ryder Cup. It was one of the more competitive and memorable editions that lives on with the moniker “War by the Shore.”
Kiawah Island, SC live5news.com

PGA Championship: What you need to know

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Kiawah Island will be hosting the PGA championship this week on their esteemed Ocean Course. The golf tournament will begin with a practice round that is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Monday. The practice rounds will be happening from Monday through Wednesday and tournament...
Kiawah Island, SC foxcharleston.com

2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island – Get Ready

CHARLESTON, SC- (WTAT-TV)- It really doesn’t get better than having the PGA Championship in your own back yard. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is the setting for arguably the biggest event in the sport of golf this year. We hear from Championship Director Ryan Ogle on what we can expect, who will be competing and how you can see it all!
Kiawah Island, SC WTOP

PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Yardage and par on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, site of the 103rd th PGA Championship to be played May 20-23: Hole Par Yd. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Kiawah Island, SC Sacramento Bee

Getting There: PGA Championship promises improved access

The golf, as it usually is at the Ocean Course, was spectacular. Getting there to see it unfold at the PGA Championship nine years ago was more of a struggle. The major championship returns to the dramatic, sea-swept course next week with organizers promising a different experience for those attending.