The “Marinship” is a large industrial and maritime-zoned area running along Sausalito’s waterfront from Napa Street on the south end to Gate 6 Road to the north. It is a unique and increasingly industrial, manufacturing, artisan, and maritime services hub for all of Northern California and beyond. However, it is currently in jeopardy, because real estate interests are pressuring the Sausalito City Council to re-zone the Marinship for high-density housing and expanded commercial uses. They seek quick windfall profits that can result from re-zoning, regardless of the long-term, negative consequences for the Marinship’s working waterfront business community as a whole or the impacts on the city’s most important tax revenue-generating area.