The second half of 2021 is almost upon us and OPPO is already buckling up to launch the Reno 6 series smartphones initially in China. The series will comprise three phones – Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+. The latter two devices have recently been spotted with specifications on TENAA according to a trusted tipster Digital Chat Station. The phones carry model numbers PEPM00 and PENM00 respectively. It has to be noted that OPPO has not made any official announcement about the series so far.