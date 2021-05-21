GdS: Atalanta-Milan a battle of two star full-backs – Theo Hernandez and Gosens compared

AC Milan look to finally be closing in on securing the renewal of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report. The well-known sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) talks about the future of Donnarumma, who is considered a pillar of Milan but has not been out of the headlines recently for controversy surrounding his contract situation. The 22-year-old has apparently never hidden his desire to stay at Milan, but the difficulties encountered in the negotiation for the renewal of the contract have cast shadows on the issue.