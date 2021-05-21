GdS: Atalanta-Milan a battle of two star full-backs – Theo Hernandez and Gosens compared
Sunday night’s game between Atalanta and AC Milan could very well become the battle of two excellent full-backs in Theo Hernandez and Robin Gosens. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, the two wide men know how to run, run fast and even score, with 11 goals for Gosens and 7 for Hernandez. They are the only defenders in the European picture (in the top five leagues) with at least six goals scored in the last two seasons.sempremilan.com