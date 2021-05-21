Jaybird Partners With Olympic-Bound Mountain Bike Racer, Kate Courtney

Dakine announced it is growing its mountain bike category for Spring 2021 with riding footwear alongside an updated technical apparel line. “Dakine has been a key player in the progression of mountain biking for more than 20 years,” said Dakine’s Mountain Marketing Manager, Gabe Schroder. “It is only natural that our brand continues to progress as well, and providing shoes truly rounds out our product line. On the apparel side, having pro team riders like Thomas Vanderham on the roster is a big help as well. He has been with Dakine apparel from the beginning and has such a deep knowledge of fit and materials, as well as an ability to articulate what works best.”