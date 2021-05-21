Jaybird Partners With Olympic-Bound Mountain Bike Racer, Kate Courtney
PARK CITY, Utah — May 20, 2021 — Jaybird, a leader in wireless headphones for outdoor sports and fitness enthusiasts, today announced its partnership with professional bike racer, Kate Courtney. Courtney is the current Elite XC World Cup Overall Champion and the 2018 World Champion – the first American to hold those titles since 1991. She is a member of the internationally renowned Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team. Courtney will also be representing the U.S. at the 2020 Olympic Games.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com