From Spain: No truth regarding links between Milan star and Barcelona

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no truth regarding the speculation that talks are on between Mino Raiola and Barcelona over Gianluigi Donnarumma, a report claims. This morning, Diario AS (via MSN) reported that Donnarumma has been offered to Barcelona by his agent Raiola given that Italy international is yet to re-sign with Milan. The report notes that the 22-year-old has been linked with Serie A rivals Juventus as well as Barca, Manchester United and Chelsea, and that Donnarumma’s arrival could force the Catalan side to sell their current number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen when the window reopens.

