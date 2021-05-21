Sea to Summit Collaborates with Supreme on Limited-Edition Self-Inflating Camping Sleep Mat

South Korea and Japan have given the beauty world many gifts — cleansing balms, glass-skin serums, inventive masks for making skin gleam. And at this time of unprecedented violence against Asians in this country, the Allure family is more passionate than ever about championing Asian innovation and Asian voices. We will speak out against racism and intolerance and do more than ever to support Asian-owned beauty brands, starting with this special edition of the Allure Beauty Box. Inside are some of the most influential K-beauty and J-beauty products of all time — ones that have revolutionized our editors’ routines and the entire beauty industry. Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum is an innovative prep step for glowing skin (one bottle is sold every 10 seconds worldwide) and AHC Essential Real Eye Cream for Face, a unique eye and face cream hybrid, is cherished in South Korea (where one is sold every three seconds.) We hope they become as beloved by you as they are by us! And if you would like to get involved in the movement to Stop Asian Hate, you can also join Allure editors in donating to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund and to GoFundMe's AAPI Community Fund to Stop Asian Hate at gofundme.com/aapi.