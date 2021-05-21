Sea to Summit Collaborates with Supreme on Limited-Edition Self-Inflating Camping Sleep Mat
Boulder, CO (May 21, 2021) — Sea to Summit and Supreme have collaborated on a limited-edition collection of camping sleep mats. The custom sleeping pad is available in 3 custom colorways and is based on Sea to Summit’s best-selling Comfort Light Self Inflating Mat. It features a durable nylon face fabric and foam insulation that utilizes Delta CoreTM technology to remove weight and reduce packed size. The custom models are available for a limited time only.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com