newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Sea to Summit Collaborates with Supreme on Limited-Edition Self-Inflating Camping Sleep Mat

By Purple Orange LLC
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder, CO (May 21, 2021) — Sea to Summit and Supreme have collaborated on a limited-edition collection of camping sleep mats. The custom sleeping pad is available in 3 custom colorways and is based on Sea to Summit’s best-selling Comfort Light Self Inflating Mat. It features a durable nylon face fabric and foam insulation that utilizes Delta CoreTM technology to remove weight and reduce packed size. The custom models are available for a limited time only.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit Media#Innovation#Camping Gear#Outdoor Adventure#Supreme On#Boulder#Supremenewyork Com#Australian#Supreme#Self Inflating Camping#Sleep Mats#Omni Terrain Outdoor Gear#Ultralight Cookware#Collection#Fabric#Packed Size#Backcountry Travel#Models#Delta Coretm Technology#Environments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Supreme x The North Face Summit Series Spring 2021 Collaboration

Following the release of its latest Timberland apparel collection, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series for the season, teaming up with The North Face once again. The latest collab centers around TNF’s Summit Series, a line of extreme cold-weather clothing designed for high alpine conditions. Made exclusively for Supreme,...
Home & Gardencoolmaterial.com

Dunkin’ Collaborates with Backdrop on Limited-Edition Wall Paint Collection

Interior design is all the rage these days. With so much time spent at home, we’ve seen an increased interest in decor, furniture, and home goods. And the big players want in. The chain coffee and donut company Dunkin’ just announced that it’d be teaming up with Backdrop to release a limited-edition wall paint collection inspired by the brand’s iconic colors. Any die-hard Dunkin’ fans out there need an interior remodel? (We’re looking at you, Boston.)
Beauty & Fashioncstoredecisions.com

7-Eleven Debuts Limited-Edition Collaboration With Designer Joe Freshgoods

7-Eleven announced a collaboration with Chicago native Joe Robinson — better known as Joe Freshgoods — to create a limited-edition capsule collection. The first set of merch drops May 13 at 7:11 p.m. ET, kicking off “Brainfreeze SZN,” which celebrates all things summer, Slurpee, skating and street culture. A second wave of the fashion collabpration with new pieces follows two weeks later, on May 27, also going live at 7:11 p.m. ET.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Supreme's Retro Mini-Fridge Collaboration With Smeg Will Drop This Week

In February, Supreme unveiled a multitude of hotly anticipated, one-of-a-kind accessory collaborations — including a sticker-patterned jet ski with Canadian watercraft label Sea-Doo and a logo-emblazoned Vitra Panton Classic Chair — as part of its Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The standout of the brand’s summer accessory offerings is a bright red, co-signed mini-fridge with the high-end Italian homeware brand Smeg, which the New York streetwear label will officially drop this week.
Electronicssectionhiker.com

Sea to Summit Ultralight Air Mat Sleeping Pad Review

The Sea to Summit Ultralight Air Mat Sleeping Pad is quick to inflate and deflate, folds flat and compactly, and is covered with dimpled air cells that adapt to a sleeper’s curves like the mattress of your bed at home. Weighing 13.9 ounces in a size regular, the Sea-to-Summit Ultralight Sleeping Pad is also reasonably lightweight. Not that you should skimp on sleeping comfort to reduce your gear weight, but every little bit helps. I was quite surprised to discover how much of an improvement it is over a Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Xlite or NeoAir Uberlite sleeping pad for warm-weather camping.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Supreme x Timberland Spring 2021 Collaboration

Following the release of its Nike Air Max 96 collab, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series for the season, teaming up with Timberland once again. Skipping the footwear this time around, the duo has put together a range of retro apparel. Leading the collection is an Anorak and matching Tracks Pants which come in an array of color combinations. The set is marked by embroidered co-branding, 3M reflective striping, zipper elements and adjustable toggles. Accompanying items include is a ’90s-esque Crewneck style and embroidered Painter Pants. Rounding up the collaboration is a Camp Cap and Beanie that continues the branding and design elements of the aforementioned pieces.
Home & Gardensectionhiker.com

Sea to Summit Alto TR1 Tent Review

The Sea to Summit Alto Tr1 is a one-person semi-freestanding double-wall tent that is lightweight and easy to pitch in tight spots. It has a single side door and vestibule that’s large enough to hold your pack without compromising access and is well ventilated to keep you cool and reduce internal condensation. One of the stand-out features of the tent is its interior volume in terms of headroom and spaciousness. The near-vertical walls and a five-sided inner tent make it possible to sit up fully, change your clothes, and store extra personal items inside that you want close to hand at night.
DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Iron Maiden Launching Limited-Edition Craft Beer Brand

Iron Maiden is coming to your mini fridges and coolers very soon, with the launch of a new India Pale Lager with BrewDog, a global craft brewing company. The Iron Maiden “Hellcat” launches this fall, as a limited-edition release designed to satiate both beer lovers and Iron Maiden fans alike.
Lifestylebikepacking.com

Limited Edition Bicycle Nomad × Swrve Trouser Shorts

Bicycle Nomad and Swrve have collaborated on a limited edition run of shorts that are slim fit, designed to ride in, and made in the USA. Check them out here…. Erick Cedeño, aka Bicycle Nomad, has teamed up with Los Angeles-based apparel brand Swrve on a limited edition trouser short that’s packed with cycling-specific features for busy days on and off the bike. They have a low front to be comfortable while riding, a high back, a seamless gusset, a zippered back pocket, and are reinforced all over for extra durability. They feature a slim fit, 9″ inseam, and are made in Swrve’s shop in the Glassell Park neighborhood of LA.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The 17.09 MING x Massena LAB Limited Editions

On one side is Massena LAB, a timepiece creation studio founded by well-known collector and insider Wiliam Massena. Inside this laboratory, he has already made several collaboration pieces that have encountered great success. On the other side is MING, a young independent watchmaker with a very consistent collection and design language. And when the two meet, it results in the watchmaker’s first collaboration with another brand, two limited edition watches based on the brand’s entry-level time-only model, with a specific honeycomb dial. Here are the new 17.09 MING x Massena LAB Limited Editions.
Lifestylekicksonfire.com

The Parks Project x Vans Limited-Edition Capsule Collection Debuts Tomorrow

Debuting tomorrow, here is an official look at the Parks Project x Vans limited-edition capsule collection. This collab between Vans and the national park outfitter Parks Project is inspired by the great outdoors. It includes special iterations of model such as the Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Slip-On and UltraRange. Design details on the collection include the embossed Parks Project’s mission statement to “Leave It Better Than You Found It” when exploring the national parks.
Lifestyleworn&wound

Zodiac Teams Up With Ariel Adams for a Special Edition Super Sea Wolf

Zodiac has unveiled their latest special edition Super Sea Wolf, and it’s a collaboration with Ariel Adams, founder of aBlogtoWatch. aBlogtoWatch is likely a website that needs little introduction to anyone already reading Worn & Wound – they’re one of the original watch blogs, tracing their roots all the way back to 2007. The Super Sea Wolf has proven to be a versatile canvas for special edition watches over the last several years, and this latest variant feels both personal to Ariel, but also captures something universal about the experience of enjoying a dive watch in a particularly relaxing way.
Beauty & FashionAllure

Introducing the Limited-Edition J-Beauty + K-Beauty Allure Beauty Box

South Korea and Japan have given the beauty world many gifts — cleansing balms, glass-skin serums, inventive masks for making skin gleam. And at this time of unprecedented violence against Asians in this country, the Allure family is more passionate than ever about championing Asian innovation and Asian voices. We will speak out against racism and intolerance and do more than ever to support Asian-owned beauty brands, starting with this special edition of the Allure Beauty Box. Inside are some of the most influential K-beauty and J-beauty products of all time — ones that have revolutionized our editors’ routines and the entire beauty industry. Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum is an innovative prep step for glowing skin (one bottle is sold every 10 seconds worldwide) and AHC Essential Real Eye Cream for Face, a unique eye and face cream hybrid, is cherished in South Korea (where one is sold every three seconds.) We hope they become as beloved by you as they are by us! And if you would like to get involved in the movement to Stop Asian Hate, you can also join Allure editors in donating to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund and to GoFundMe's AAPI Community Fund to Stop Asian Hate at gofundme.com/aapi.
Beauty & FashionHappi

Yumee Launches Limited-Edition Set With Fashion Designer Jason Wu

Yumee, the luxury Arts-inspired Chinese makeup brand founded by Wendy Yu, is launching a limited edition Yumee x JasonWu Collector’s Set housing six signature Tassel Matt Lipsticks in a Jason Wu Beauty Clutch. “Yumee is a beauty brand proudly ‘created in China’ and for our first collaboration therefore, it was...
mysmartchoice.org

The Best Camping Sleeping Bags of 2021 – Let The Magic Find You

In today’s scenario, where everything is very fast, getting some me-time is difficult. So trekking, hiking in such a situation is the perfectoption. Thus, a best sleeping bags are must for travel freaks for all those night outs and camping. A camping sleeping bag with its new and ultimate design culture gives all its users a very appealing look, with modern fabric technology and its advancement, sleeping bags allow for a varied range of new features. Coming with multiple versatilities and a wide range of variety these wearable sleeping bags are suitable for every person in all weather conditions.
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Gear Minute: Sea to Summit Alto + Telos Tents

Hang out or hunker down in these versatile backpacking tents that maximize space and offer superior ventilation, with multiple configuration options to adapt to the weather and your activity. MSRP $399-$439 (Alto); $499-$539 (Telos). Learn more and order today at seatosummitusa.com.
Softwarearxiv.org

ModelPS: An Interactive and Collaborative Platform for Editing Pre-trained Models at Scale

AI engineering has emerged as a crucial discipline to democratize deep neural network (DNN) models among software developers with a diverse background. In particular, altering these DNN models in the deployment stage posits a tremendous challenge. In this research, we propose and develop a low-code solution, ModelPS (an acronym for "Model Photoshop"), to enable and empower collaborative DNN model editing and intelligent model serving. The ModelPS solution embodies two transformative features: 1) a user-friendly web interface for a developer team to share and edit DNN models pictorially, in a low-code fashion, and 2) a model genie engine in the backend to aid developers in customizing model editing configurations for given deployment requirements or constraints. Our case studies with a wide range of deep learning (DL) models show that the system can tremendously reduce both development and communication overheads with improved productivity. The code has been released as an open-source package at GitHub.