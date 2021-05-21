LIVSN Designs Launches New Flex Canvas Shorts

newsbreak-logo
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – May 20, 2021 – LIVSN Designs (https://livsndesigns.com), an outdoor apparel brand focused on creating durable outdoor clothing for those who value experiences more than stuff, today announces the launch of the new Flex Canvas Shorts. The shorts are made with the same quality, durability, and intentionality of LIVSN's Flex Canvas Pants. True to LIVSN's approach to making versatile apparel, the Flex Canvas Shorts are built to excel in both the outdoors and the streets.

