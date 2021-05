Suffield’s Departments of Visual Arts and Performing Arts are hosting the school's first-ever arts festival set along Stiles Walk on May 15. Seniors enrolled in visual art courses will display and sell their work with additional members of the community joining in on creative projects and demonstrations of their own. The exhibition begins at 7pm with performances by Suffield's musical groups including Beginning Jazz and Advanced Jazz Bands, AVTS, and the Suffield Singers. The event will conclude with the Spring Guitar Show starting at 9pm. For the participating artists and musicians, the event marks the first live performances of the year.