GdS: Milan reignite interest in €15m winger as future of attacking trio remains uncertain

AC Milan have turned their attentions to France in their pursuit of a new winger and are targeting Brest star Romain Faivre, a report claims. We spoke to journalist Pietro Balzano Prota about a number of different topics related to the Rossoneri, as well as getting his opinion on the season as a whole. He revealed that Milan are looking for a right winger given the possible sale of Castillejo, as well a striker who can also be the starter to let Ibra catch his breath and also a midfielder.