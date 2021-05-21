GdS: Milan reignite interest in €15m winger as future of attacking trio remains uncertain
The idea of signing Roma winger Cengiz Under has returned to being a possibility for AC Milan this summer, a report claims. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, Under’s name was already linked to Milan in the winter transfer window and now he is on the Rossoneri’s radar again. The 23-year-old Turkish attacking midfielder is still owned by Roma and his loan experience at Leicester did not go as planned, meaning a return to Italy and probably an immediate sale are on the cards.sempremilan.com