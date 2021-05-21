Miami softball falls to Notre Dame in NCAA regional

We’ve talked about this one a lot in various other matchups, but it’s going to play a prominent effect again in this one. Notre Dame obviously has the massive faceoff edge in this game, both in terms of the numbers - Notre Dame is about 14% better than Drexel - and in how many options they can throw at the Dragons compared to what the Dragons have - the Irish have two elite faceoff men in Kyle Gallagher and Charles Leonard; Drexel rides Jimmeh Koita nearly exclusively. But the faceoff numbers haven’t necessarily been indicative of win-loss in ND games this year. In their first matchup with Duke in South Bend, the Irish won only 30% of faceoffs but utterly dominated Duke 13-8 to hand the Devils their first loss of the year. Why? Duke blew eight clears. Notre Dame was perfect on them. In the second matchup against Duke, Notre Dame was 57% and 56% on faceoffs in the 3rd and 4th Quarters. They were outscored 9-5. Why? The Irish blew six clears in that game and nearly all of them came in the 4th Quarter when they held a substantial lead. The clearing game has played almost as much of a role in the outcome of Irish games as faceoffs. And the clears is the one area of this game where Drexel has an advantage. Not substantially, but they clear it about a percent better than ND. Continuing to hold that advantage, but also pressing Notre Dame into failed clears and mistakes is where Drexel can be in this game to the end, because on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball they are more than a match for the Irish.