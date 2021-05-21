newsbreak-logo
Georgia State

GSU student from Loganville receives Outstanding Undergraduate Award

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, GA (05/21/2021)– Georgia State University student Kelsi Quick has received the Outstanding Undergraduate award in political science. Quick, of Loganville,GA(, is a bachelor’s of arts student in political science in the College of Arts & Sciences. The College of Arts & Sciences provides a skills-based liberal arts and sciences...

