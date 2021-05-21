UF softball team claims NCAA opener on walk-off hit by Hannah Adams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team’s propensity for delivering late-inning dramatics has carried over to the NCAA tournament. Hannah Adams lifted a walk-off hit to center field scoring Cheyenne Lindsey in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Florida a 1-0 win over South Florida to begin the NCAA Gainesville regional. Florida (43-9) won for the eighth time this season in walk-off fashion, including four times in the last seven games.www.wcjb.com