newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

UF softball team claims NCAA opener on walk-off hit by Hannah Adams

By Kevin Wells
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team’s propensity for delivering late-inning dramatics has carried over to the NCAA tournament. Hannah Adams lifted a walk-off hit to center field scoring Cheyenne Lindsey in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Florida a 1-0 win over South Florida to begin the NCAA Gainesville regional. Florida (43-9) won for the eighth time this season in walk-off fashion, including four times in the last seven games.

www.wcjb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#South Alabama#Ncaa Tournament#Baylor#Double Play#Center Field#Uf Softball#Wcjb#Ncaa Gainesville#Bulls#Usf#The Ncaa Super Regionals#Walk Off Fashion#The Game#Scoring Position#South Florida#Catcher Julia Cottrill#Fla#Double Elimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Gainesville, FLDaily Commercial

Gators receive No. 4 seed, to host NCAA Softball Regional

The Florida Gators softball team, as the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, will host an regional for the 15th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Joining Florida (42-9) in the Gainesville Regional will be Baylor (27-21), South Alabama (30-19) and South Florida (29-17). Florida has hosted...
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Swimming Adds Newest Assistant Coach Kristen Murslack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving head coach Anthony Nesty announced the hiring of assistant coach Kristen Murslack on Monday. Murslack has worked the past two seasons in the same role at Pitt. "We are extremely excited about bringing Kristen on our staff," said Nesty. "She...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

The Russell Report: Gator sports postseason and Basketball HOF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Postseason is here for many college sports and Florida is right in the thick of things in many of them. Gator Softball again will host a regional and is a threat to make a return trip to Oklahoma City. Coach Tim Walton has done another marvelous job pushing the right buttons to make this team successful.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators Receive No. 4 Seed in 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the 15th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The team found out their placement as the national No. 4 seed during tonight's selection show on ESPN2. Joining Florida in the Gainesville Regional will be Baylor...
Gainesville, FLGatorsports.com

Five greatest Gainesville athletes who stiffed the Gators

No matter how many fish you catch, you always remember the big one that got away. If athletes were fish, Gainesville would have been a pretty plentiful pond over the years. A lot of fish were hooked by the big local angler, a.k.a. the U of Florida. But the Gators...
Gainesville, FLGator Country

Florida Gators lacrosse advances to the NCAA Quarterfinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The sixth-seeded Florida lacrosse team is moving on to the NCAA Quarterfinals after defeating Jacksonville 17-3 on Sunday afternoon at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Gators improve to 18-2 in the 2021 campaign – one win off tying the program record – while Jacksonville’s season comes to...
Florida StateRed and Black

Georgia baseball allows 9 straight runs to lose series against Florida

Georgia baseball lost to Florida 9-2 on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida. Georgia’s conference record drops to 11-15, and the final game of the weekend series is set for Sunday at noon at Florida Ballpark. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Taking advantage of pitching inconsistency. The...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators Gear Up for NCAA Regional Play in Cle Elum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida men's golf team hits the West Coast to compete in the NCAA Cle Elum Regional, slated to begin on Monday, May 17 and continue through Wednesday, May 19. Format: Regional play will feature three rounds of stroke play scheduled over three days. Tee times are...
Gainesville, FLIndependent Florida Alligator

Ten Gators earn medals at SEC Outdoor Championships

Let the championship bells ring. Ten Gators return to Gainesville with medals from the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, including two SEC titles. After three days of competition, the Florida men’s team finished fourth in the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships with 74 points, while the women's team came in sixth with 62 points. Arkansas won the SEC team titles for both the men and women with 129 and 127 points, respectively.
Florida StateRed and Black

Georgia baseball drops series opener against Florida 4-3

Georgia baseball lost to ninth-ranked Florida 4-3 on Friday night in the first game of the Bulldogs’ three-game set at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 28-19 and 11-14 in SEC play. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Deadlocked through five. The...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.