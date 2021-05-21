newsbreak-logo
Coffee County, TN

Carl Ray Russell, Sr. Obituary

Tullahoma News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Ray Russell, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born on January 12, 1934, in Newport, Arkansas, as the oldest son of the late Glen and Gwendolyn Russell. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school and college. He grew up in Marked Tree, Arkansas, and by age 15, was one of the brightest and most promising athletes ever to attend Marked Tree Schools. On September 22, 1949, during a high school football game, he suffered a broken leg during a football game which never fully healed. His resilience and toughness became his defining characteristics from that day for the remainder of his life. He endured many surgeries over the next many years. Carl met Carol Stubblefield, who became his wife of 65 years, while attending Harding College. She offered to carry his lunch tray in the cafeteria because he was on crutches, and the rest is history.

