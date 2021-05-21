Oasis Petroleum is selling its Permian Assets for half what it paid for them in 2017

The City of Williston is only the third municipality in the United States to accept cryptocurrency for bill payments. The City of Williston made a big announcement for the whole state of North Dakota and the entire nation! Williston is the first North Dakota city to accept digital cryptocurrency as a form of payment for utility bills. Not only that, Finance Director, Hercules Cummings as saying that Williston is only the third municipality in the whole country to offer the service. Effective immediately, Williston residents are able to pay their utility bills with BitPay.