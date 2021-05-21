newsbreak-logo
Oasis Petroleum is selling its Permian Assets for half what it paid for them in 2017

By Renée Jean rjean@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOasis Petroleum is selling its Permian position for less than half the price it paid to enter the play. In 2017, Oasis announced it was acquiring 20,300 net acres in the Delaware Basin for $946 million, an average $46,000 per acre in cost. At the time, analysts said that was the highest price paid for a position in the Permian. Now, however, the company will sell the assets for a little more than half that price, at a potential consideration of $481 million.

